Lake Mead trails reopen amid heat warnings; officials urge caution

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With triple-digit temperatures still gripping the region, hikers eager to return to some of Lake Mead National Recreation Area’s most popular trails may be facing more than just scenic views.

Several hiking trails, including Goldstrike Canyon, Arizona Hot Springs and White Rock Canyon, reopened on Oct. 1 after a seasonal closure aimed at protecting visitors from extreme summer heat. However, Lake Mead officials are reminding hikers that the dangers from the heat remain.

Jaime Rocha, a frequent hiker, shared his experience hiking Goldstrike Canyon for the third time.

"I’ve done it once each year, and this time was a little harder because I believe the sun is just beaming down on you and it's hot,” Rocha said.

Lake Mead's seasonal trail closures— which are in place from May to September— were first implemented several years ago following a string of heat-related emergencies, including deaths and injuries.

KTNV

“We have no cut-off temperatures, but it’s still October, so please hike early, bring plenty of water, and be well-prepared,” said Phil Welch, Canyon Director Manager at Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

Welch noted that while there is no specific temperature threshold to trigger future trail closures, visitors are still encouraged to take precautions with temperatures in the 100s.

The annual closure was put in place to prevent incidents on challenging trails like Goldstrike Canyon and Arizona Hot Springs, where temperatures and trail difficulty pose significant risks.

“We just found that it was a huge safety risk,” Welch explained.

Welch said the closure policy has been a success.

Since the closure policy began, we’ve seen a noticeable decrease in heat-related incidents, and no fatalities during the closure period.

Despite the reopening, visitors are encouraged to start hikes early, carry plenty of water and be mindful of the trails' difficulty.

“I really would suggest 8 or 9 a.m. because by ten, when you’re hiking back up, you already have the sun right above you.”

As Southern Nevada continues to experience record-breaking heat this year, officials urge hikers to remain cautious.

The trails will remain open, but preparedness remains key. Lake Mead officials are reminding visitors to plan ahead and pack the necessary supplies to stay safe.