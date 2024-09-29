Heat records continue to break in Las Vegas

High pressure is pushing temperatures into unseasonable territory this weekend and an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Sunday in the Las Vegas Valley. This weather pattern is providing plenty of sunshine, so keep the sunscreen on deck for tomorrow, it's definitely still pool weather in Southern Nevada.

Saturday - high temperatures soared to 14 degrees above average in Las Vegas with a high of 104 - this beat a daily high temperature record and makes the 104th day this calendar year above the triple digits. We'll be toasty again tomorrow with a high of 105 and highs stay above 100 well into the work week as we kick off the month of October. The current CPC outlook for October is expected to be unseasonably warm.