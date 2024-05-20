Seasonal trail closures now in effect at Lake Mead National Recreation Area

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Temperatures are warming up across the Las Vegas valley and in preparation for the dog days of summer, the National Park Service is once again implementing seasonal closures.

This will affect popular areas and trails.

At the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, the following areas have been closed.



Goldstrike Canyon

White Rock Canyon and White Rock Canyon Trail

Arizona Hot Springs and Arizona Hot Springs Trail

Liberty Arch Trail

Lone Palm Trail

Sugar Loaf Trail

Lone Palm and Sugar Loaf surrounding areas

Rangers said the hot springs near both Goldstrike Canyon and White Rock Canyon will remain accessible from the Colorado River and remain open to the public during the seasonal closure. The River Mountain Loop Trail and Historic Railroad Trail will also remain open.

Those closures will be in place through September 30.

Seasonal closures are also in place at Valley Of Fire State Park.

Park rangers said if you want to beat the heat, you can visit during early morning or evening hours when temperatures are lower, only stay outside for a short time, pack plenty of water and salty snacks, and know the location. and distance of hiking paths and climbing activities. before arriving.

Meantime, crews are continuing to repair areas of Death Valley National Park and the Spring Mountains in the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary. You can track the latest closures at Death Valley here.

Channel 13's Bryan Horwath breaks down the latest on Mount Charleston below.

