Seasonal trail closures at Valley of Fire State Park start on May 15

OVERTON, Nev. (KTNV) — Nature lovers may soon have to pause their plans at Valley of Fire State Park in Overton, which is about an hour from Las Vegas.

The Nevada Division of State Parks is announcing seasonal trail closures, which will go into effect on Wednesday, May 15.

The seasonal trail closures will affect the following trails.



Fire Wave

Seven Wonders Loop

Pastel Canyon Prospect

Arrowhead

Pinnacles

White Domes

Charlie Springs

Natural Arches Trail

According to park officials, severe weather conditions within the park have led to numerous search and rescue operations in the past and going hiking in those conditions jeopardizes the lives of park visitors and also poses risks to park personnel and other emergency response organizations.

Park officials add they will enforce the closures, which could result in issuing citations, as deemed necessary.

The closures are scheduled to remain in place through Tuesday, Oct. 1.