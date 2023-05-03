Lake Mead Mohave Adventures reopens Callville Bay concrete boat launch ramp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rising water levels means Lake Mead boaters have more options to get out on the water.

Lake Mead Mohave Adventures said their boat launch ramps at their marina properties have been open thanks to Mobi-mat adaptive launch ramps.

However, as water levels rise, they can start using concrete launch ramps again. As of Tuesday, the company said the concrete launch ramp at Callville Bay has reopened.

"Despite the challenges associated with Lake Mead's fluctuating water levels, we couldn't be happier to keep the reservoir accessible to the public," said Chad Taylor, the company's marketing and visitor experience director.

The launch ramps located at Callville Bay and Temple Bar are recommended for boats under 40 feet in length. Echo Bay's pipe mat launch ramp is recommended for boats under 24 feet and length.

This comes after the lake got a boost thanks to a high-flow experiment done by the Bureau of Reclamation.

According to Bureau of Reclamation data, Lake Mead was sitting close to 1,047 feet last week and has since risen about two feet. The Bureau is projecting it could rise another two feet by the end of the month.

