LAKE MEAD: Did monsoon storms impact water levels?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Channel 13 viewers ask about Lake Mead's water levels amid recent storm systems, we looked at some of the numbers to answer: how has recent rainfall impacted the lake?

The short answer is that the storm from this past weekend leading up to Labor Day did not have a significant impact on the lake, though flooding throughout the region caused havoc on roadways and played a part in a 13-year-old's death.

Conditions at Lake Mead are still better than they were last year by about 20 feet, as we've previously reported.

Our meteorologist, Kevin Janison, looked into lake levels. He posted an update showing elevation at Lake Mead sat at 1,043 feet this time last year, and has now risen to just over 1,066 feet.

This also represents about an inch increase in the five days since August 30, and around six inches since July 31.