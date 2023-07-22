Lake Mead expected to have gained 20 feet of water by end of 2023

(KTNV) — By the end of the year, the water level at Lake Mead is expected to be almost 20 feet higher than it was in January.

Future releases from Lake Powell to Lake Mead are expected to raise the lake another six feet, the Bureau of Reclamation forecast this week.

Lake Mead is expected to be at 1,065 feet by the end of the year, compared with 1,047 feet in January.

As of June 2023, the lake was at 1,056 feet, according to Bureau of Reclamation data.

Ben Burr from the Blue Ribbon Coalition, an organization dedicated to recreation and public lands, says this is good news.

"Everyone who is recreating at Lake Mead this year is having a far better year this year than last year," Burr told Channel 13. "A lot of the facilities are open now that were struggling to be accessible last year, and it's a blessing to have this much water."

Burr says while this is positive news, the lake is still low and conservation efforts need to continue.

He says this buys the feds more time to come up with a plan for future conservation.