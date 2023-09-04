Teen 'floating on an innertube' in Las Vegas floodwater identified as drowning victim

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 13-year-old drowned while floating in floodwater during monsoon storms in Las Vegas over the weekend, Clark County officials confirmed on Monday.

The teen has been identified as Ryan Taylor, of Las Vegas. Officials say Taylor was found in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway on Saturday afternoon.

"He reportedly had been floating on an innertube in floodwater when he was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital," according to county officials.

Taylor died at the hospital early the next day, just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Medical examiners determined Taylor's death was a result of drowning and ruled the death an accident.

"We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan's family and friends," county officials stated.