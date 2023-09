LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The body of a possible "drowning victim" was found by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue in the west valley on Saturday afternoon.

According to city officials, firefighters responded to reports of an unconscious person at Lorenzi Street and Westcliff Drive early Saturday morning. Upon arrival, crews discovered an "unconscious, unresponsive" person who was also "tangled in debris."

Metro police detectives on the scene believe the person was a drowning victim.

The investigation is ongoing.