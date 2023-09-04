Cleanup continues across Las Vegas valley after severe flooding

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Cleanup operations are underway across the valley as officials work to repair damage caused by the severe flooding, including the emergence of a sinkhole on S. Jones Blvd and W. Rochelle Ave.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue reported that during the storm, between 30 to 45 vehicles found themselves stranded in rising floodwaters, and 10 to 12 individuals were rescued from standing or moving water.

With the valley now gradually drying out, city authorities are ramping up cleanup efforts. Residents residing in areas affected by debris or damage are strongly urged to report such incidents promptly. This can be done through the FixIt Clark County app or the official Clark County website.

City officials said because of the scale of flooding that swept across the valley, the cleanup efforts are expected to take several days to be completed.