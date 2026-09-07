Labor Day weekend sees multiple serious crashes as 100 Deadliest Days comes to an end

LAS VEGAS, Nv. — It's been a deadly Labor Day weekend in Southern Nevada with three crashes that claimed multiple lives, and another that left two people critically injured. It's a tragic reality we face on our roadways as we reach the end of the 100 Deadliest Days, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day that's historically known as the most dangerous time on our roads.

According to Zero Fatalities, we've seen nearly 200 fatal crashes statewide so far this year, with dozens happening since the end of May. The Silver State saw 26 fatal crashes in the month of June and another 27 in July. According to Metro Police data, excessive speed, failure to yield and pedestrian error are the top factors in fatal accidents here in the Valley.

WATCH|The Valley sees multiple serious crashes over Labor Day Weekend as

100 Deadliest Days comes to an end

100 Deadliest Days FOLO

"I think there's a real diversity in driving," said Las Vegas local John McDonnald. "People approach driving differently. There's some really good drivers, very courteous drivers, and there are some people that probably need to slow down a little bit."

As we wrap up the 100 Deadliest Days, police are continuing to urge everyone to use caution. Law enforcement agencies across Nevada are stepping up patrols to enforce pedestrian safety laws. Officers are reminding drivers to slow down, yield at crosswalks and stay alert. Pedestrians are urged to use marked crossings and make sure that drivers see them.

The safety campaign runs through September 22nd.

