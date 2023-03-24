Kyle Rittenhouse no longer appearing at Las Vegas event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas event that was set to feature Kyle Rittenhouse has been postponed.

The "Guns In The Library" event was going to be hosted by Vegas CCW at the East Las Vegas library on May 13.

However, officials said the event is being put on hold after event organizers confront Rittenhouse's booking manager, Brian Elliot of Premiere Speakers Bureau, due to that company exploiting speakers from both sides of the gun control issue.

"This strikes a blow at an issue we are simply trying to understand," Nephi Khaliki, organizer for the mass CCW event, said. "Mr. Elliot's actions shamelessly exploit both Kyle and his alleged victims, whose voices are represented by many of Mr. Elliot's other clients."

When the event was announced, Channel 13 reached out to the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District who said the event was not sponsored by the Library District and does not, in any way, represent the opinions or views of their organization.

This isn't the first time an event with Rittenhouse was canceled here in Las Vegas. A previous event at the Venetian was also canceled.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021. He fatally shot two people and injured a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in the summer of 2020. He said he was acting in self-defense.

Vegas CCW said they've come under heavy fire from social justice groups who said Rittenhouse should be banned from speaking.

"We see the Rittenhouse case from the perspective of CCW instructors striving to better prepare our students for concealed carry permits," Khaliki said. "We are not deaf to the sensitivities surrounding this case and as such, we cannot continue on this path of understanding so long as greedy businessmen fan the flames of conflict to bolster the value of their clients."

Organizers said tickets are still available for the "Talking' 'Bout Guns" event even though Rittenhouse will no longer take part. The group said proceeds will be used to fund the translation of CCW tests across the country into more than 21 languages.