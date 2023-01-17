Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip 'canceled,' hotel officials say

Rittenhouse Conference
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Kyle Rittenhouse waves to the crowd after speaking at a panel discussion at the Turning Point USA America Fest 2021 event, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, in Phoenix. The panel discussion, called "Kenosha On Camera," comes a month after Rittenhouse's acquittal on charges in the deadly Kenosha shootings in 2020. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Rittenhouse Conference
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 12:22:34-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An event that was being promoted as a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been cancelled, according to hotel officials.

Flyers circulated on social media stating the event would take place in the Oak Room at the Venetian Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"You guys aren't going to want to miss out on this one!" Rittenhouse told his Twitter followers.

A spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes told KTNV on Tuesday morning that tenants reached out to officials to announce that the event was cancelled.

"We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," officials said in a statement.

According to the event's flyer, the private reception would take place while the ShotShow convention was going on, and would provide an open bar with food that was "first come, first served."

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021 after testifying that he was acting in self-defense after shooting three people in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH