Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip 'canceled,' hotel officials say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An event that was being promoted as a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been cancelled, according to hotel officials.

Flyers circulated on social media stating the event would take place in the Oak Room at the Venetian Las Vegas on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"You guys aren't going to want to miss out on this one!" Rittenhouse told his Twitter followers.

A spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes told KTNV on Tuesday morning that tenants reached out to officials to announce that the event was cancelled.

"We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," officials said in a statement.

According to the event's flyer, the private reception would take place while the ShotShow convention was going on, and would provide an open bar with food that was "first come, first served."

This event is located in Las Vegas Nevada. In the oak room at the Venetian https://t.co/UBNERQEPFS — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) January 16, 2023

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021 after testifying that he was acting in self-defense after shooting three people in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.