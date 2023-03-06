'Guns in the Library' event to feature Kyle Rittenhouse as guest speaker

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kyle Rittenhouse will be coming to Las Vegas once more as a featured guest speaker in a "Guns in the Library" event, hosted by Vegas CCW.

The event, which will take place on May 13, will take place at the East Las Vegas Library and will be hosted by the founder of Vegas CCW, Nephi Khaliki. The event will also feature a meet and greet with Rittenhouse, who will also give a breakdown of "shooting qualifications."

According to the Vegas CCW website, 300 tickets will be sold for students seeking certifications to earn a concealed-carry permit in Nevada. It is unclear if firearms will be included in the event.

A previous event at the Venetian featuring Rittenhouse was canceled after the event received pressure from several groups.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of murder charges in 2020 after he shot three people — killing two of them — in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse testified before a jury that he acted in "self-defense."