LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With prices out in our community climbing on everything from groceries to appliances, many local residents told me they're finding creative ways to save money through discount stores and mobile apps.

WATCH | Showing you some ways you can keep money in your wallet

Knowing where to look: Here's some ways to keep money in your wallet as prices rise

Perhaps you can relate to local Ethan Brawner. Like many of us, Brawner isn't alone in feeling the financial pressure. He's spending hundreds for everyday groceries but remembers a time when they were significantly lower.

KTNV

"I spent over $350 on groceries for one week, you know what I mean? I used to spend like $150 — it's gone up more than 200 bucks." — Ethan Brawner, local

Groceries are just one category where consumers are seeing steep price increases. We're seeing them for appliances, too.

"I've just been looking around and I can't find nothing. Everything's over $600 — for a small capacity washer, right?" Brawner said.



"Only the beginning": Check out this story from Ryan Ketcham explaining how inflation is impacting everyday prices in Las Vegas.

Appliance prices have taken a significant hit according to the Consumer Price Index, which shows prices climbed 0.8% in April, May and June — the steepest three-month jump in nearly four years.

So, where can you find what you need without spending an arm and a leg?

I went over to a local shop, Appliances 4 Less, in North Las Vegas who may have the answers you're looking for. Manager John Llano explained how they can offer lower prices.

KTNV Appliances 4 Less Manager John Llano shows Abel Garcia how locals can save big on appliances if they know where to look.

"Whenever there's a truck going to Home Depot, Lowe's, Best Buy... if there's a little damage on the box — they reject it. So it's cheaper for the manufacturer to let us buy it rather than send it back," Llano said. "That gives us the opportunity to offer lower prices — up to 50% off retail."

The savings can be substantial. Llano showed me an appliance that normally retails for $2,143 but was priced at $1,388 at his store. There's a few stores like this across the valley.

KTNV

"The same fridge that was $1,000 last year? This year, it might be $1,500," Llano said, confirming the dramatic price increases affecting consumers.



Back-to-School: Shakeria Hawkins has some money-saving tips for families planning their back-to-school shopping across the valley.

For shoppers like Brawner, saving strategies extend beyond discount stores to your fingertips. There are dozens of mobile apps offering discounts, deals and specials that can save you money during your next visit to the grocery store.

"Yes sir — we've been everywhere. Walmart, Smith's, Albertsons, Aldi's — all over looking for deals," Brawner said when asked about using store apps.

Experts say using store and fast food apps consistently could save consumers up to $150 a month — money that matters when everything else is increasing in price.

"If it wasn't for the McDonald's app, I wouldn't even eat there, to be honest with you," Brawner said.

Don't Waste Your Money Which fast food apps deliver the best rewards for your money? Scripps News Group

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.