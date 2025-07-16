A newly released report is showing inflation is on the rise, making prices higher across the board.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index report for June 2025 shows inflation is at 2.7%. That's how much more all items cost this year compared to last year.

Inflation and prices are on the rise, why experts say this is just the beginning

Inflation rose three-tenths of a percent from May to June, which is the largest jump seen since March 2024. Experts say they believe it's only the beginning.

2.7% is still lower than where we started the year. January 2025 saw 3% inflation. That went down to 2.3% in April, but now it's back up to the current rate.

So if you've ever walked out of the store and looked at your receipt wondering why your groceries cost so much, well, you're not alone.

Several locals tell me they're feeling the pain as prices continue to rise.

“I’m just surviving, I’m not really living how I should be," said Aubrey Ann Au, who moved to Las Vegas with her brother Charlie in 2021.

Ann Au says she's struggling to make ends meet.

I asked her if she is able to afford all the increases.

“Honestly, not really, I just work a part-time job," said Ann Au. "I make minimum wage with tips."

A life that Aubrey and Charlie were not expecting when they moved here.

“Well, my mom’s dad lived here and he’d always been talking about how much cheaper it is here and how we should move here and when we finally decided to make the move, you know, I don’t think it was worth it. It’s just so expensive now," said Ann Au.

“Coming from Hawaii, you know Vegas is kind of a safe haven for financially, and when we were little kids, it was definitely that way," said Charlie Au. “Now it’s a lot less.”

Charlie tells me his girlfriend, Lan Nguyen, is in town visiting from Germany. He says he'd love to be able to spoil her, but “It’s quite difficult, even in the first week it’s running me dry," said Charlie Au.

Economics professor and research director for the Center for Business & Economic Research at UNLV, Stephen Miller, says he saw the increases in inflation coming.

“Well, I didn’t find it all surprising. At some point, this tariff tango that’s been going on for months is going to have its effect on prices," said Miller

Miller believes the inflation increase is just getting started.

“You know I expect it to go up, I don’t know how much, probably maybe 3 - 4% for a few months," said Miller.

Inflation impacts everything, but just as a reminder the 2.7% figure represents the average price increase from June 2024 - June 2025 for all products including food, gas, rent, apparel and more. This means some items rose more than 2.7% and others even decreased in price.

Here's a breakdown of some of the food changes that could impact you:

Eggs are up 27.3%.

Meat is up 5.2%

Coffee is up 13.4%.

Uncooked beef steaks are up 12.4%

This has forced some to think about needs versus wants.

“I have to make some sacrifices to get my daily dutch bros, it’s pretty expensive," said Ann Au.

There are some ways to help avoid the high costs though. Use the grocery store apps for deals and coupons, you can utilize buy now, pay later services or even shop at discount stores for a better deal.