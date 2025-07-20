LAS VEGAS — This morning at Meadows Mall, inspiration was on full display as young entrepreneurs from across the valley came together for the second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace.

WATCH | The second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace comes to life

'Kidpreneurs' gather for second annual marketplace hosted by 10-year-old nonprofit founder

In a partnership with Meadows Mall and Commissioner McCurdy, Justyn Boumah — local 10-year-old founder of Heroes & Hearts — hosted the second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace, organizers said.

Racquel Boumah

12 “kidpreneurs” participated in the event, celebrating “anti-boredom month” by launching their own businesses, according to organizers.

Organizers said that the Las Vegas community came out in full force to support the “kidpreneurs,” who showcased everything from tasty treats to handmade crafts until most booths sold out.

