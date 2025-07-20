'Kidpreneurs' gather for second annual marketplace hosted by 10-year-old nonprofit founder

LAS VEGAS — This morning at Meadows Mall, inspiration was on full display as young entrepreneurs from across the valley came together for the second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace.
WATCH | The second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace comes to life
In a partnership with Meadows Mall and Commissioner McCurdy, Justyn Boumah — local 10-year-old founder of Heroes & Hearts — hosted the second annual Kidpreneur Marketplace, organizers said.
12 “kidpreneurs” participated in the event, celebrating “anti-boredom month” by launching their own businesses, according to organizers.
Organizers said that the Las Vegas community came out in full force to support the “kidpreneurs,” who showcased everything from tasty treats to handmade crafts until most booths sold out.
“Justyn and Heroes & Heart received several donations from the community. The support is overwhelming as we support libraries and literacy throughout the Las Vegas valley.” — Racquel Boumah, Justyn’s mom