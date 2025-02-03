You can help Justyn spread kindness by making handmade cards for servicemembers overseas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This February, love, kindness and a whole lot of construction paper are in the air, thanks to Las Vegas' own Justyn Boumah — a 9-year-old author and founder of Heroes & Hearts — who has come back to Channel 13 with a heartfelt mission.

Crowned the 2024 Kindness Kid Contest Winner, Justyn is proving that you don't need a cape to be a hero — just some markers, stickers and a whole lot of heart.

In celebration of Random Acts of Kindness Day on Feb. 17, Justyn is hosting a Kindness Card-Making Event to create and send handmade cards to expats and servicemembers, and he wants your help.

When: The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at U-Swirl (located at 6592 North Decatur Boulevard #100, Las Vegas, NV 89131). Justyn is calling on schools, families and businesses to join him in spreading smiles and honoring those that serve overseas, one card at a time.

"Giving is important because if you give, you'll get some back and it'll go all around the world," Justyn shared.

Justyn's mission isn't just about making cards — its about creating a culture of kindness and teaching us all that goodness is not just a trait, but a ripple effect started by those who choose to share it.

▶ Watch our 2021 report | Justyn Boumah is a Vegas Stronger Champion!

Las Vegas local Justyn Boumah, 6, dreams big cares for others