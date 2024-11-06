Heroes & Heart | 11/6/24

This Veterans Day, Justyn Boumah, founder of Heroes & Heart, is celebrating Navy veteran Christopher Bridgeforth with “Operation Surprise.”

Boumah and his team redesigned the family’s garage and front lawn in Las Vegas to honor Bridgeforth's service in Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

The project highlights Boumah's dedication to serving both local heroes and global communities in need.

Beyond Las Vegas, Boumah recently completed his fourth global library in George, South Africa, providing local children with access to books and a safe learning space.

Some children in George walk over an hour for this opportunity, but the library is a beacon of hope for them.

Boumah’s vision and projects continue to uplift communities worldwide, from African villages to American veterans’ homes.