Las Vegas local Justyn Boumah, 6, dreams big, continues to make a difference

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justyn Boumah is not your average 6-year-old.

Like most second graders, he's learning to read. But the book that he's currently reading is one he wrote.

He's the author of children's books and a cookbook and the founder of a nonprofit called Heroes and Hearts.

RELATED: 13 MVP -- Traveling toddler spreading reading around the world

One of Boumah's goals is to make sure every country around the world has a library for kids to access books and learning.

And in August of last year, Boumah also delivered care packages to local sanitation truck workers.

"When I don't see the community workers on the news, it made my heart sad," Boumah said. "So, we give them thank you bags."

RELATED: Las Vegas child gives care packages to RTC drivers

Boumah says that some of his favorites are included in the gift bags like Goldfish, candy and hand sanitizer.

The 6-year-old also has set a fundraising goal of $6,000 to breathe life into a giveaway for foster and homeless kids.

"We are giving shirts, shoes, art supplies, windows and chairs," Boumah said.

At just six, Justyn Boumah leads with empathy. His dreams are as big as his heart and 13 Action News' Vegas Stronger Champion.

RELATED: Las Vegas boy recognized for Black Excellence

"You don't have to be big or strong to do big things," Boumah said.