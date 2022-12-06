Kenny Lee's blood alcohol above legal limit at time of fatal crash, report says

(KTNV) — A toxicology report released by the Elko County Sheriff's Office showed that the blood alcohol concentration of Kenny Lee, the CEO of Lee's Discount Liquor, was over the legal limit at the time of his death.

In November 2021, the 53-year-old CEO died in a crash between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah state line.

A toxicology report obtained by KTNV shows that the Elko County Coroner's office found that Lee was driving with a BAC above the legal limit in Nevada, which is 0.08 percent. Though, the initial incident report indicated that Nevada State Police did not consider intoxication to be a factor in the crash.

At the time of the crash, Lee was traveling southbound on US-93 in a van, but crossed into northbound traffic for "unknown reasons," according to a report from Nevada State Police. A truck traveling northbound swerved to avoid crashing into Lee's van but was unable to prevent Lee from sideswiping the truck and attached trailer.

Police say Lee was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck driver sustained moderate injuries.

Investigators reported that Lee was transporting several cases of tequila while traveling to West Wendover in November to visit a Lee’s Discount Liquor store.

Lee had taken over as CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor after his father, Hae Un Lee, died of cancer in August 2021.

