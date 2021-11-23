NHP releases photos of crash that killed Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New details about the crash that killed Lee's Discount Liquor CEO Kenny Lee in northern Nevada were released on Monday.

Investigators with the Nevada Highway Patrol report the crash happened when a Dodge Caravan, "for reasons unknown," failed to maintain its lane of travel and crossed into oncoming traffic on the U.S. 93 Alternate on Friday morning.

The driver of a northbound Ford pickup steered onto the shoulder of the highway in an effort to avoid the oncoming van, according to NHP. The van sideswiped the left side of the pickup and hit the left side of a flatbed trailer the pickup was towing.

The person driving the Dodge Caravan was "unrestrained" and was ejected from the vehicle, officials said. That driver has since been identified as Lee, who was 53 years old.

Two people inside the pickup, a male driver and female passenger who were not publicly identified, sustained minor injuries in the crash and were not transported to the hospital.

NHP released photos of the crash scene on Monday.

