Justice, once severely abused pup, finds forever home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Justice, a dog found earlier this year with signs of severe abuse, finally has a forever home.

The young dog was found abandoned in an apartment complex in the east side of the valley in March.

Kiss My Paws Rescue took Justice in and got her much-needed medical attention.

Justice took time to heal, but once she finally did, she was placed in foster care.

KTNV visited with Justice's foster family and saw the girl having a good time in the pool. A family saw that broadcast of Justice and decided to adopt her.

