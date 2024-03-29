Man seeks justice for severely abused dog he says he found at his apartment complex

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is demanding justice for a severely beaten dog he said he found in the road in the middle of his apartment complex.

Some of the details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

Gary Lafferty said he was walking his dog at his complex near Charleston and Marion in the east valley Wednesday morning when he stumbled upon another younger dog lying in the street, showing signs of abuse.

He told Channel 13 the dog was nervous and could barely move.

He said it was severely skinny, had lumps on its body and its face was swollen.

"Who could do something like this? What kind of person on earth could take out their anger on this dog? The injuries on this dog were like someone came home and had a bad day and they took it out on this dog for no reason," Lafferty said.

Lafferty said a family member put him in touch with the organization Kiss my Paws, who helped him it to a vet.

One advocate from the organization told Channel 13 the dog has extreme trauma, is emaciated, has multiple healed ribs, leg fractures, and evidence points to sodomy.

"To see that someone could just do this, it is horrible and they need to be stopped, and justice needs to be served. She is going to get justice," Lafferty said.

Laffery said Clark County Animal Services responded to the apartment complex shortly after the dog was taken to the vet.

He said animal services then reported the incident to Metro because of the extent of the injuries.

It is unclear where the investigation stands as of now. Channel 13 has put in a request to Metro and Clark County for an update. We will update this story as more information is made available.