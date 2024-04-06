Abused dog rescued by Las Vegas man, animal advocates searching for justice

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Animal advocates are seeking Justice for Justice, an abused dog that was found at an east valley apartment complex a week ago.

The pup is now out of the hospital and recovering.

By her scars, you can see she had been through a lot.

Some of the details of this story may be disturbing to some readers.

KTNV

Gary Lafferty found Justice at an apartment complex at Marion and Charleston. The dog was clearly abused.

Right away, he was put in contact with Kiss My Paws Rescue, which helped get her to a vet.

Melanie Shayne, from Kiss My Paws, said the rescue is covering her stacking vet bills.

"She has missing fur where it looks like there was some kind of burn or she was beaten. She has a lump on her head, a lump on her cheek, and it was possible she was a victim of sodomy," Shayne said. "It looks like she has had present and past abuse, broken ribs, old and new fractures."

Clark County Animal Services and LVMPD were called to investigate on the day Justice was found.

Shayne said advocates went to the complex themselves too and say neighbors saw Justice before, at a certain apartment.

"Metro came down. They knocked on the door and no one answered," Shayne said. "We haven't heard anything since."

KTNV

Shayne, like many others, is trying to figure out where this investigation stands so Channel 13 reached out to Metro and Clark County.

After emailing the county, on Monday, they told us Metro is the lead on the investigation.

When we reached out to Metro, they told us it is an open investigation and Animal Protective Services would have records.

Then, on Wednesday, the county told us again that Metro is handling the investigation but we put in a request to them once again for those reports on the case. We have not received anything yet.

I was told by a resident at the complex they were interviewed by Metro detectives this week.

On Friday, Metro said they were still investigating.

"We are waiting for APS to follow through and follow-up with the potential abuser," Shayne said.

She added that she is worried about the case.

For now, Justice is healing with a foster family. However, she may need surgery.

"We want justice," Shayne said. "They need to be held accountable."