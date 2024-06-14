Once-abused dog Justice now needs a forever home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You may remember Justice, a dog we did a story on a few months ago after she was found all alone in an east valley apartment complex. The person who found her said she was clearly abused.

"It was horrible," said Garry Lafferty.

The rescuer who took Justice in said she is healthy now and ready for a new home.

"It is amazing to see," said Melanie Shayne from Kiss My Paws Rescue.

Back in March, this pup Justice was found all alone at an east valley apartment complex, clearly abused.

She was rushed to the vet with what looked like burns, fractured bones, and they believe she was a victim of sodomy.

"The amount and type of abuse that she was put through is disheartening, disturbing," Shayne said. "This is a perfect example of how resilient dogs are."

We saw her in April right after she got the medical attention she needed, and since then she has been with fosters.

"She is up for adoption," Shayne added.

Daniel Gray is her current foster.

"She is goofy, very affectionate," he said.

He's glad to help her and said she would make a great addition to someone's family.

"I think a home with a dog would be great, a home where people are around so she can get attention," Gray said. "I leave her out. I go to sleep in my room and shut my door she goes to sleep in her crate. She is potty trained."

They think Justice is nearly two years old. Justice got her name after she was rescued, as those who helped know she deserves it.

"The last I heard, her paperwork and her case is at the DA's office," Shayne said.

Channel 13 contacted the District Attorney's Office for an update on the case.

Shayne said a potential dog parent would need to go through Kiss My Paws Rescue.

"She is healed and looking for her forever home," she said.