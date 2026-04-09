Judge challenged in case involving Las Vegas students accused of school trip assault

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A case involving Las Vegas students accused in an alleged sexual assault during a school trip to Costa Rica is now facing a new legal fight over the judge overseeing the proceedings.

KTNV

Fifteen-year-old Vaughn Griffith, a student at the Alexander Dawson School, is charged with possession of child sexual abuse material.

Crime Teen accused of recording classmate's sexual assault to be tried as adult KTNV Staff

A second teen, 15-year-old Dominic Kim, also faces similar charges along with additional counts of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment. Investigators say the charges stem from a video recorded during an April 2025 school trip.

Local News Second Las Vegas teen indicted in case tied to assault during Costa Rica trip Alyssa Bethencourt

Griffith's attorneys are asking for Judge Christy Craig to be removed from the case, arguing that comments she made in court raise questions about her impartiality. Chief District Judge Jerry A. Wiese II heard arguments on that request Thursday and is expected to decide whether Craig will remain on the case.

KTNV

The challenge stems from an earlier hearing where Craig refused to delay proceedings and told the court Griffith would likely be tried as an adult, even if a prior ruling is overturned.

"This case has taken a life of its own. It's become sensationalized on social media and in the media. And people are skipping over the fact that the main people involved aren't even going to be charged," a defense attorney said. "If this had happened here in Las Vegas there would have been a process to decide who should be tried as an adult. But in this case the main players are out and what's left are secondary individuals."

KTNV

The case is tied to allegations that a group of students assaulted a classmate during the school trip and recorded the incident. Prosecutors say they cannot file assault charges in Nevada because the alleged incident happened in Costa Rica.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.