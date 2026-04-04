LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County grand jury has indicted a second Las Vegas teen in connection with a case tied to an alleged assault during a school trip to Costa Rica.

According to court records, a superseding indictment filed April 3 adds Dominic Kim as a co-defendant alongside Vaughn Griffith.

WATCH | Second Las Vegas teen indicted in case tied to recorded assault during Costa Rica trip

Second Las Vegas teen indicted in case tied to recorded assault during Costa Rica trip

Griffith is charged with one count of possessing a visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a child. Kim faces that same charge, along with two additional counts of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment.

Court documents show the case stems from a school trip in April 2025.

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A teenage victim told investigators he was restrained by a group of students, assaulted, and that the incident was recorded. The victim told police he did not consent and said he had previously been bullied by the group.

Crime Teen accused of recording classmate's sexual assault to be tried as adult KTNV Staff

Investigators later obtained search warrants and recovered videos and images from Snapchat accounts tied to the teens through account data, IP addresses, and devices.

The court found the video was created by Vaughn Griffith and states that the person recording appears in the video.

Court records also show some of the digital evidence, including images and video, has been sealed by the court.

Both teens are currently out on bail.

According to court records:

Griffith posted $20,000 bail

Kim posted $30,000 bail



Both are under electronic monitoring, are not allowed to contact the victim, and have limited internet access.

Griffith, who was 14 at the time of the alleged incident, has already been certified to be tried as an adult.

Both defendants are scheduled to be arraigned on April 14 as the case moves forward in district court.