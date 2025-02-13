It's working. Meet the people keeping your children safe on their way to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday marked "Crossing Guard Appreciation Day" in Clark County. They're a familiar sight around the Las Vegas Valley, keeping an eye on kids as they go to and from school.

These are not just friendly faces, though. Let me tell you why crossing guards are making a tangible difference in our community, through the vital role they play in keeping our children safe.

To show this difference, let me introduce you to Canarelli Middle School parent Sue White. She says she feels safer knowing crossing guards are looking out for students like her daughter every day.



"The crossing guards here are very, very awesome," White said. "Every day I come in and pick up my daughter from school, and they're so helpful with the kids. I really appreciate the fact that they're really nice."

One of those crossing guards making a difference is Regina Diamante. "We're just trying to get these kids across to the school safely," she said.

KTNV Regina Diamante, a crossing guard in the Clark County School District, speaks with Channel 13 on the importance of making a difference and safety. (Feb. 12, 2025)

However, Canarelli principal Jaclyn Ayala says it hasn't always been that way, with frequent incidents on roadways around the school in the several years she's worked there.

And it doesn't stop there. We've reported on several similar incidents near schools in the valley over the years and sought to find solutions from public officials responsible for our safety.

"During those 20 min of chaos before and after school, [people] are just kind of rushed, right?" Ayala said. "People are trying to get where they need to go, kids are trying to get dropped off."

In fact, it's that chaos that inspired Diamante to become a crossing guard in the first place.

"We care about these kids, I know I do," Diamante said. "I'm an avid walker, I walk this street and see the kids getting out of cars and see them trying to cross. I spoke with one of the crossing guards and they told me I should apply, so I did!"

Clark County Commissioners hoped to decrease the chaos around county middle schools and make it safer for students.

Last February, commissioners unanimously voted to expand their crossing guard program to middle schools in unincorporated Clark County instead of only elementary schools as it had been for years.

KTNV Crossing guards and CCSD officials stand aside Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft on the newly recognized Crossing Guard Appreciation Day at Canarelli Middle School on Feb. 12, 2025.

"They really perform a tremendous civic duty for our valley," Commissioner Michael Naft said in an interview Wednesday.

Naft says county data shows the program has worked — there were 25 middle schoolers hit by cars in unincorporated Clark County in the first semester of last school year, and it decreased by 68% to eight in the first semester of this school year.

"While eight is too many, it shows a tremendous downward trajectory where the crossing guards are present," Naft said.

Principal Ayala sees the difference with her own eyes, too.

"Students are listening, they're following rules of the road, getting off bikes and following instructions from our school crossing guards," Ayala said.

And in honor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Day is a reminder from a local crossing guard to slow down in a school zone, and put down your phone.

"Everybody's got to have a little bit of patience, because when we're crossing each child, everybody's in a rush," Diamante said. "If that was their kid, wouldn't they want someone stopping for their child or grandchild?"

You can get involved. Here's how

If you're looking for a way to make a difference in your neighborhood, more crossing guards are still needed county-wide. Plus, it's not a volunteer position — crossing guards are paid $17 an hour in Clark County.

All City Management Services, also known as "The Crossing Guard Company," is holding a job fair on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at their office located at 4775 W. Teco Ave., Suite 235, 89118, near Sunset Road and Decatur Boulevard.

For more information on employment opportunities with All City Management Services, visit their website by clicking here.

