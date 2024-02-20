Clark County approves funding for middle school crossing guards amid rising concerns for child safety

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County commissioners unanimously approved funding for middle school crossing guards Tuesday morning.

It's something safety advocates have been calling for.

Since the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, there were 82 reports of children being hit by a vehicle while traveling to and from Clark County School District schools.

The new measure, sponsored by Commissioner Michael Naft, will add crossing guards to 23 middle schools in Clark County, with the number of guards assigned to each school varying based on need.

The county will have 60 days to get all 84 crossing guards hired and assigned, but they got a head-start on recruitment for those positions in anticipation that the measure would pass.

At the meeting, several advocates and parents voiced their concerns as an expression of support for the funding.

Sue Smith, a member of the advocacy group "Stop Road Crashes," shared her heartbreaking story about her son Jonny, who was fatally struck while crossing Fort Apache Road on March 26, 2019.

“Jonny had a whole life in front of him," Smith said. "I can go on and on about what a wonderful boy Jonny was, but that’s not why I’m here today. If there had been a crossing guard, it is conceivable that he would still be alive today."