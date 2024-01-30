Police: Juvenile bicyclist hit by car in southwest Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local youth is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a car in the southwest valley on Tuesday morning.

This happened at approximately 7:437 a.m. in the area of Cactus Avenue and Cliff Lake Street, which is west of Rainbow Boulevard.

Police say a juvenile was riding a bike in that area when they were hit by a car. They were taken to University Medical Center for treatment.

The driver who hit the bicyclist remained at the scene, and police say impairment is not suspected.

"Please avoid the area due to street closures while the investigation is ongoing," police said.