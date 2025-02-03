Clark County looking to fill crossing guard positions with two hiring events in February

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two hiring events for crossing guards are coming to Clark County this February.



Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Whitney Library, 5175 E Tropicana Ave, 89122

at Whitney Library, 5175 E Tropicana Ave, 89122 Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave Suite 235, 89118

The county said crossing guard positions are typically filled by people who live near their assigned areas. It pays $17 an hour in unincorporated Clark County, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, according to the county. The hours include one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, aligning with school schedules.

If you are planning to attend, the county said you will need two forms of identification: 1) a government issued ID such as a driver's license, and 2) a secondary form of ID such as a U.S. Social Security card or certified birth certificate.

You must be at least 18 years old, be able to pass a background check and complete a fingerprinting process.

The hiring events will be hosted by The Crossing Guard Company, a division of All City Management Services — who are contracted with Clark County to staff crossing guard positions.

