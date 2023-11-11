‘It’s almost unrecognizable,’ the Las Vegas Strip has transformed into a racetrack for Formula 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just a few days, one of the biggest sporting events in the world will drive into Las Vegas and one of the most recognizable streets in the world has been fully transformed into a racetrack.

“I think it’s cool,” said Butch Rose, who lives in Las Vegas.

“This is different,” said Michelle Bolden, who was visiting Las Vegas from Chicago.

While Las Vegas may be known as the neon city, the Las Vegas Strip is even more lit up than usual and paved to perfection ahead of the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“I'm shocked to see the racetrack on the strip here. It’s quite breathtaking,” said Shawn Labrecque.

On Friday night, tourists and locals alike took in the views and enjoyed all the Strip has to offer before it shuts down for next week’s race. Partial road closures are scheduled for the November 16th, 17th, and 18th.

“I like it. It looks nice,” said Kim Mitchell, who was visiting from Houston.

However, there are a few things, aside from the landscape, that are different and may be taking away from the classic Las Vegas experience so many know and love.

“Part of the draw is being able to see those landmarks,” Mitchell said.

“The traffic getting in was unbelievable. I have never spent an hour getting from the airport to the hotel,” Labrecque said.