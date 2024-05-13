'It drives me crazy': Maintenance work on Las Vegas Grand Prix track vexes Strip workers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 2024 Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix is more than six months away, but crews worked on the track Sunday night.

This time, it's to make repairs from last year's race. Crews are expected to work on several points of the track path this week.

Construction will happen during overnight hours and is expected to cause lane closures on Harmon Avenue, Sands Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard from Sunday night through Wednesday morning.

Despite this project only lasting four days in total, some locals who work on the strip say F1 construction brings back bad memories.

“It drives me crazy," said Jay's Market employee Kenny Gordon.

"I literally live about 11 minutes from here. What normally takes me 11 minutes to get to work, during F1 takes me 35 minutes.”

Jay's Market is on the corner of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road. That business is one of seven whose owners say they plan to sue F1, claiming they lost millions in profits due to construction last year.

Gordon says as an employee near the Strip, he had to adjust his entire schedule around traffic delays.

“They’re getting ready to start construction again, and it’s ridiculous," Gordon said.

F1 says construction for the 2024 Grand Prix has not started yet, though. This current project is for track maintenance from last year's Grand Prix. A source who works close with F1 tells Channel 13 crews are fixing manholes on the track path.

If you drive in the Resort Corridor frequently, here are the details of the project you need to know:

Construction is expected to impact westbound Harmon Avenue between Audrie Street and the Planet Hollywood entrance. It will also impact eastbound Sands Avenue from Koval Lane to Las Vegas Boulevard .

between Street and the entrance. It will also impact from Lane to . Construction will take place Sunday night through Tuesday morning from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. , with only one lane open during those hours.

, with only one lane open during those hours. Southbound Las Vegas Boulevard will also see lane reductions at Bellagio Drive and the south corner of Harmon Avenue from 12:01 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

Locals say they're fed up with the construction.

“It’s kind of frustrating just seeing cones and a bunch of 'go this way' and 'go that way,'" said Las Vegas resident of 15 years Sebastian Vargas.

“I already know for sure that I’m going to have to leave early to get to work on time, because I already know it’s going to be a hassle," said Queen Johnson, who works in the Resort Corridor.

This F1 project is not the only one impacting road conditions this week.

Clark County is continuing its Las Vegas Boulevard Improvement Project. There will be lane closures from 9 p.m. Sunday night until 5 p.m. Friday night. Construction on Las Vegas Boulevard between Park and Tropicana avenues will go on 24 hours a day.