Maintenance work for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix track set to begin this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road work will begin this weekend on the circuit track for the 2024 Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The first phase of overnight lane reductions begins Sunday, May 12 and continues on through the week. The first phase includes Harmon Avenue westbound reduced to one lane between Audrie Street and the Planet Hollywood Entrance, as well as Sand Avenue eastbound between Las Vegas Boulevard and Koval Lane.

Beginning overnight Tuesday, work begins on parts of Las Vegas Boulevard southbound at the entrance of Bellagio Drive and at the southwest corner of Harmon Avenue.