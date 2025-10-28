Intermountain Health announces first-ever children's hospital in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major healthcare milestone is coming to Southern Nevada as Intermountain Health announced plans for a new standalone children's hospital in Las Vegas, ending the need for families to travel out of state for specialized pediatric care.

The more than $1 billion facility will be built on the UNLV Reed Research Campus off Durango and the 215 in the southwest part of town, with construction expected to begin in 2026 and completion targeted for the end of 2029.

For families like Azalea and her 8-year-old son Benji, the announcement represents hope after years of traveling hundreds of miles for medical care.

"I've been to three different states for treatment… and I can tell you — that's a lot of road trips and a lot of hotel rooms," Benji said.

His mother, Azalea, knows the struggle well.

"When your child is sick, every mile feels like a mile too far. When we travel to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, everything changes. In just 72 hours, Benji can see every specialist he needs," Azalea said.

Mandy Richards with Intermountain Health said the new hospital addresses a critical gap in Southern Nevada's healthcare infrastructure.

"No child should have to travel when they're at their weakest moment and their families are up in arms and are going through such a challenge in their child's life, to have to leave the state to get exceptional care," Richards said.

The facility will offer a full range of pediatric specialities under one roof, including cardiac and orthopedic surgery, oncology care, and other specialized services.

David Flood, president of Intermountain Foundation, emphasized the comprehensive nature of the planned hospital.

"We're going to have a hospital with a full speciality complement. We'll start off with really everything," Flood said.

The project is expected to create thousands of construction and healthcare jobs throughout the development and operational phases.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO of MGM Resorts, highlighted the community impact of keeping families together during medical crises.

"At its core, it's to help the children of Southern Nevada. Over 29,000 children every year have to leave this valley to get some form of medical attention," Hornbuckle said.

For Azalea, the hospital represents more than just medical infrastructure.

"You're building more than a hospital. You're building a promise that no child in our community will ever have to fight for their life miles away from home, from the bottom of our hearts," Azalea said.

Benji expressed his gratitude for the future facility.

"Thank you for helping kids like me get better without having to travel so far," Benji said.

