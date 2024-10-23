How one proposed children's hospital can save lives for Las Vegas families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The proposed 150-bed hospital will provide comprehensive specialty care for young oncology patients and other services that many families in Las Vegas currently travel out of state for.

In addition to serving Nevada's 640,000 children, this facility is expected to create nearly 12,000 jobs and generate $58 million in state and local taxes over five years.

It's also set to help address the shortage of pediatricians.

"We have world-class entertainment. We have world-class sporting events. We have world-class sporting teams," said Mitch Cloward, President of Intermountain Health's Desert Region. "It's time for a world-class dedicated children's hospital."

The hospital is still in the planning stages and is set to be completed by 2030. This isn't the first time I have reported on the urgent need for specialized pediatric care in Southern Nevada.

WATCH | Advocates argue for a standalone children's hospital in Southern Nevada

Advocates argue for a standalone children's hospital in Southern Nevada

With over half a million children, Southern Nevada still remains one of the largest metro areas in the country without a dedicated children's hospital.

I spoke with one local mother who had to seek treatment for her child far from home.

"You're just trying to get your kid care, and you can't. They're not taking new patients. They can't see you for four or five months," said Las Vegas mother Natalie Wainwright. "When you're in that position, you don't have four to five months. You need somebody now. You need help."

The proposed hospital is more than just a facility. It'll be a lifeline for many local families.