'I didn’t recognize him' : NDOC inmate's family joins protest calling for better conditions and care

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Families are fighting for accountability and transparency on Monday for their loved ones behind Nevada prison walls.

Mary Kielar hears from families calling for change at NDOC prisons:

Family of inmate joins demonstration in Las Vegas calling for better conditions

Randy and Debra Heider from Michigan came to visit their son Ryan, who is serving an eight-year sentence at High Desert Prison here in Clark County.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to residential burglary and mayhem with a deadly weapon in August.

“We had three hours to see him yesterday, and I walked past him because I didn’t recognize him. He’s deteriorated too much,” said his dad, Randy. He was emotional as he described what his son looked like.

The Heider’s came across the protest planned for downtown Las Vegas while they were in town, and decided to go.

They told Channel 13 they’d do anything to advocate for their son, who they said looked like he hadn’t bathed and didn’t look like himself.

“I just want someone to go look at him. Just go look at him," Debra said. "You’re going to see he’s not the same person."

Jenna Hixon organized it through her group Parole Pathways. The organization works to help inmates serving time with medical, housing and other issues.

“You have to start training your officers," Hixon said. "We’re not asking for criminals to be released; we’re just asking for medical care. We’re asking for safety."

These advocates are working to be a voice for their loved ones who are serving their sentences, and making sure they can do that with dignity.

At the time of publication, Channel 13 has not heard any specific comment back from the Nevada Department of Corrections about this demonstration. But,the latest Prison Commission meeting did reveal more about plans they have for implementing telehealth services in some of the prison facilities.

