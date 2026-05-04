LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nearly two dozen people have died in Nevada Department of Corrections facilities so far this year.

Here at Channel 13, we've reported extensively on deaths reported within the agency.

According to officials, 47-year-old Wrecell Riley died at the Northern Nevada Correctional Center on April 27, 2026. He was the 23rd death reported in NDOC custody so far in 2025.

Just weeks before that, Denial Cristopher, who was being held at High Desert State prison, was also pronounced dead at Centennial Hills Hospital on April 7, 2026.

Wrecell Riley, left, and Denial Cristopher

For reference, by this same point in 2025, 30 deaths in NDOC custody had been reported, and 76 deaths were reported for the entire year.

Local organization Parole Pathways is holding a protest Monday morning to bring awareness to the deaths that have happened within NDOC facilities and attention to what they say is abuse, corruption and ongoing systemic failures within the agency.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan shares what organizers hope to accomplish with the protest:

Local organization to protest against 'systemic failures and abuse' in NDOC facilities

Founder Jenna Hixon says she hopes that by bringing these issues to the public's attention, there will be more accountability, transparency, and compassion for those who are incarcerated.

"You could say, oh, this many people had passed away inside a prison, but in their head, they're going, well, it was a bad person or it was a criminal. But these aren't just men or women with back numbers," Hixon said. "These are wives, husbands, fathers, sons, brothers, uncles, best friends. These are my people, and they might be criminals to the majority of the world, but to me and to their loved ones, they mean everything."

I reached out to NDOC for a statement on the deaths that have occurred so far this year and any safety measures in place that could prevent them. I also reached out to the Clark County Coroner's Office to find out the cause of death for Daniel Cristofer.

As of this writing, I have not heard back from either agency.

Parole Pathways' protest is planned for 10 a.m. at the Regional Justice Center on 200 Lewis Avenue.

