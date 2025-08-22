'I couldn't believe it': Local homeowner shocked to find her property in our rental scam report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After my original story about rental scams here in our valley, a viewer reached out to me, shocked at what she saw in my report.

Patricia Bloom told me she was shocked to find out one of the fake listings I showed on Facebook was actually her own home being used by scammers.

Because of it, someone lost $1,000 to a fake security deposit.

Here's what I learned from Patricia:

Fighting for locals: More rental scams found after our initial reporting

Patricia and her husband Morton asked me about the post and I made sure they got a copy of it.

I then went over to their home to chat about what they have been dealing with.

"I couldn't believe it, I just thought, wow, we have known her for seven years," Patricia told me.

Now I'm helping them track down that fraudulent listing and report it to Facebook.

"Because of you, I was able to get the information," she told me.

Patricia says raising awareness is key, and she's grateful our story brought this to her attention.

To avoid being scammed, remember if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

