LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rental scams are surging across Southern Nevada as fraudsters exploit the housing crisis by posting fake listings on Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, the Nevada Attorney General's Office reports.

I spoke with a local who had this happen to his own home and learned some tips to help avoid becoming a victim to this scam.

Las Vegas rental scams surge as fraudsters target desperate renters with fake listings

The scams typically follow a familiar pattern: attractive photos of real homes listed at below-market rent prices, followed by pressure tactics demanding immediate deposits before potential renters can view the property in person.

"If it sounds like it's too good to be true, it probably is," said North Las Vegas Councilman Isaac Barron.

The problem has become so widespread that it even targeted Barron. Scammers took Barron's home, listed it for sale, and reposted it on Facebook Marketplace as a $1,200 rental, complete with fake credit checks to appear legitimate.

"If it hadn't been for my real estate agent, I would have not even known that this was happening and even being done in my name," Barron said.

Esmeralda Villeda, Barron's realtor who has worked in the housing market for five years, said these scams are intensifying due to the current rental crisis.

"People aren't able to afford the rent that they once used to be able to afford, right? So they're in this rush to try to find something. People are falling behind on their rent payments, so people are in that rush, right? And they're falling for these scams more often than not," Villeda said.

How to protect yourself from rental scams

Housing experts recommend several precautions to avoid becoming a victim:



Always see the property in person before handing over money

Verify who actually owns the home through county records

Never wire money or send deposits through apps like Zelle or Venmo before verifying the rental is legitimate

Be wary of pressure tactics telling you to act fast before someone else takes the deal

Compare prices - if rent seems way below market value, it's almost always a scam

A review of Facebook posts shows Barron's case was not isolated. In the past three months, nearly five posts from Las Vegas residents have reported similar rental scams.

"It's really disappointing, but I guess in this day and age you just can't be too careful," Barron said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

