Huntridge Theater releases new renderings of proposed venue renovations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dapper Companies and Gensler is releasing new renderings of the renovated Huntridge Theater.

The Huntridge Theater originally opened in 1944 and was operated by the Commonwealth Theater Company of Las Vegas and was taken over by the Huntridge Theater Company of Las Vegas took over in 1951. The group was partially owned by actresses Loretta Young and Irene Dunne. The theater was the first desegregated theater in Las Vegas.

"If you grew up here, as I did, that's one of the main places you went to the movies," Preserve Nevada director and UNLV history professor Michael Green told Channel 13 in 2021. "The Huntridge covers a lot of ground in terms of World War II-era Las Vegas, childhood and culture here and certainly our history of segregation."

Dapper Companies

The venue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993 and closed its doors on July 31, 2004.

Dapper Companies bought the property for $4 million in March 2021 with plans to renovate the venue.

Dapper Companies

Last year, Soho Playhouse signed a lease to be the sole operator of the venue.

When renovations are finished, the venue will include a 1,150-seat multi-use concert hall and a 450-seat Off-Broadway theater in the main building. Two additional spaces will also be added to the property including a 100-seat cabaret theater and a 199-seat replica of the original SoHo Playhouse in New York City.

Renovations are expected to begin in early 2024, pending approval from the Las Vegas City Council. City council members are expected to address the matter during their meeting on Oct. 18.