Renovation plans for Historic Huntridge Theater move forward

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Renovation plans for the Historic Huntridge Theater in Downtown Las Vegas continue to move forward.

On Thursday, developers said the City of Las Vegas Historic Preservation Commission approved a Certificate of Appropriateness for exterior restorations and the addition of two structures at the historic theater.

In addition to a concert hall and off-Broadway theater in the existing building, developers said two additional spaces will be connected to the main theater through a new interior lobby. A cabaret theatre would also call the building home.

The Huntridge Theater was originally operated by the Commonwealth Theater Company of Las Vegas and was taken over by the Huntridge Theater Company of Las Vegas took over in 1951. The group was partially owned by actresses Loretta Young and Irene Dunne. The venue was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993 and closed its doors on July 31, 2004.

Dapper Companies purchased the Huntridge Theater for $4 million in March 2021 with plans to renovate the venue. The company said they're planning on beginning renovations early next year after they receive final approvals from both the City of Las Vegas Planning Commission and Las Vegas City Council.