Iconic downtown Las Vegas theater set to relit sign and marquee after 2 decades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A longtime Las Vegas staple has a bright future.

For the first time in nearly two decades, The Huntridge Theater sign and marquee will be relit Friday.

Nearby business owner of Yukon Pizza, Cameron White, says he hopes the theater will return to its glory days.

"We just hope it brings more people to the area," White said. "This is not only a great part of town from a historical perspective but there are many awesome small businesses here."

The relighting ceremony will take place on Friday and be held by owner, J. Dapper, who acquired the theater in 2021. The theater has a long history of closing and reopening by a number of owners. In 2004, the iconic theater closed and never reopened for nearly 20 years. However, many are optimistic this time around that the theater will stay open for good, like business owner Elliot Chester.

"Once that theater opens up and brings all that entertainment and nightlife, all the cool things that theater is going to be for the city, we really feel like it's going to put us in a good position," Chester said.

Chester owns Garrison Barbershop and Goods, and says J. Dapper is the reason why he opened his shop in the Huntridge neighborhood.

"My first question was, 'how sure are you that you will open it? Are you 50% sure, are you 80% sure'? He gave me a number that I felt pretty comfortable with. We live in Las Vegas, I took a gamble, and I'm hoping it pays off," Chester said.

Dapper Companies says it hopes to start renovations in the next year. Despite the doors not opening by tomorrow, many people will be supporting the relighting ceremony such as Congresswoman Dina Titus.

"It's a piece of nostalgia for folks like my husband who grew up here and went to the movies there," Titus said. "It's an economic driver for my district along Charleston in the heart of district one."

The relighting ceremony will take place Friday 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Remarks and flipping the switch to take place approximately 7:30 p.m. to 7:50 p.m.