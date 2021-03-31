Dapper Companies to purchase and renovate Huntridge Theater

One of the most renowned and historically significant buildings in Las Vegas will soon be brought back to life, as the renovation of the Huntridge Theater is officially moving forward.

Dapper Companies, headed by homegrown real estate developer J Dapper, announced today the company has closed on the purchase of the Huntridge Theater in Downtown Las Vegas.

They will spend the next three years renovating the theater and the retail buildings on the western side of the property.

The company is looking for devoted and enthusiastic partners and visionaries to help with operations for the venue and to create some amazing downtown food and beverage spaces.

The Huntridge Theater opened in 1944 and was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1993. It rocked with performers such as The Killers, Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Violent Femmes and more until it closed on July 31, 2004, almost 60 years after it opened.

In recent years, it has been the subject of several failed attempts to reopen or redevelop the local landmark that once hosted movies, concerts and groundbreaking performances.

Dapper notes that he could not have made it past the finish line without the support of the City of Las Vegas, especially former City Attorney Brad Jerbic, Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Councilwoman Olivia Diaz and other City Council members, in addition to leaders of the Huntridge community.

Dapper purchased the Huntridge Theater for $4 million, adding to his previous investment of nearly $25 million in the five other commercial real estate properties downtown, including the Huntridge Shopping Center, the building at 630 S. 11th St. (formerly Gamblers Book Shop, now home to Henriksen/Butler), The Herbert at 801 S. Main Street (former Western Cab Bldg.), 608 S. Maryland Parkway (former home of Mahoney’s Drum Shop) and 201 S. Las Vegas Blvd, which is about to break ground.

The Huntridge Theater was originally operated by the Commonwealth Theater Company of Las Vegas, and in 1951 was taken over by the Huntridge Theater Company of Las Vegas, partially owned by the actresses Loretta Young and Irene Dunne.

The theater was built on land which had been owned by the international business magnate Leigh S. J. Hunt, before he left it to his son Henry Leigh Hunt in 1933.

The Huntridge Theater and the surrounding Huntridge subdivision are named after the Hunt family.