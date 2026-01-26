Hundreds protest ICE actions in downtown Las Vegas following Minnesota shooting deaths

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Container Park in downtown Las Vegas Sunday afternoon, marking the second protest against ICE this weekend.

Demonstrators of all ages marched along Fremont Street, holding signs and chanting for justice. The group ended up at the federal courthouse near Las Vegas Boulevard and Clark Avenue, where several speakers addressed the crowd.

This demonstration followed the recent shooting deaths of Minnesota residents Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents — incidents that have drawn national attention and sparked debate.

I spoke with locals about why they joined the protest.

"The nurse who was killed in Minnesota — it struck home. As veterans, we rely on people like him, and it's painful to see something like this happen," Tom Gutcherie said.

"I've seen the video evidence that's been shared. For me, it raises serious concerns about the actions being taken and the need for accountability," Jessica Clark said.

Demonstrators told me they believe it's more important than ever to make their voices heard and say they'll keep showing up until they see change.

