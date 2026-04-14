Hundreds of Las Vegas residents face housing uncertainty as federal program runs out of funds

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of Las Vegas residents face new uncertainty in their struggle to find affordable housing in the valley.

According to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority, 427 people in the emergency housing voucher program will lose assistance by December 31.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan, the program helps people experiencing homelessness or housing instability. The Department of Housing and Urban Development says rising rents have driven costs so high that the program's funding is running out earlier than expected.

What does this mean for locals who need rental assistance?

I talked to a Housing Authority spokesperson who tells me those with expiring housing vouchers will be put in priority positions on a waiting list, alongside veterans and domestic violence survivors. Applications are expected to be processed in late summer or early fall in an effort to get people housed before the year ends, the spokesperson told me.

In a statement, SNRHA said in part:

"This outreach is part of our required transition planning to ensure households do not experience a lapse in rental assistance...Participants were informed that they will be placed on the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list so they can be considered for continued assistance once EHV funding expires. This does not mean assistance is ending immediately, nor does it change anyone's current rental support."

If you're looking for housing assistance, here are some programs to consider:

Clark County Social Services has a Financial Assistance program for housing and housing-related expenses. Households of one may be eligible for up to $400 per month, with up to $135 per month available for each additional household member. Application details are posted on the county's website here.

Deposit, rent and utility assistance is also available through HopeLink of Southern Nevada. The organization is currently accepting applications, according to its website. You can find out more here.

You can explore additional programs and options through Nevada 211 at this link.