Hundreds gather for candlelight vigil honoring Nevada State Troopers killed in I-15 hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State Police Sergeant Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix were killed in the line of duty on the morning of November 30, 2023.

On Thursday, a week after their death, a vigil was held at Allegiant Stadium in their honor.

“I can't even put into words the loss that this is for not only us, but for our community,” IPOF President & Lieutenant Chelsea Stuenkel said.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Sergeant Abbate and Trooper Felix were responding to a call of a driver who had fallen asleep behind the wheel near I-15 northbound and Washington last Thursday. It was just before 3:30 a.m. when police say 46-year-old Jemarcus Williams crashed into the troopers. According to police, Williams showed signs that he was drunk.

“We’re a small department and to lose two of our men in one night is a huge chunk of our heart and soul,” Stuenkel said.

Funeral services for Trooper Alberto Felix will be held on Friday. Sergeant Michael Abbate will be laid to rest on Monday. To support the fallen troopers and their families, Nevada State Police say that the Injured Police Officers' Fund is the only approved donation point.