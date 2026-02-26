How you can weigh in on Southwest Gas' annual rate proposal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The public is invited to weigh in on the proposed Southwest Gas Corporation's annual rate adjustment application.

Nevada law requires natural gas utilities to file annual rate adjustment applications to review the reasonableness and prudence of gas procurement practices and other costs for the past year.

Southwest Gas is proposing to increase the average Southern Nevada single-family residential customer's monthly bill by $1.19, or 2.8%. For Northern Nevada, the utility is proposing an increase of $6.39, or 10.7%.

In addition to the review, the application adjusts the variable interest expense, unrecovered gas cost expense, system shrinkage rates for transportation customers, imbalance commodity and reservation charges used to calculate transportation customer excess imbalance charges, and contract transition adjustment provision rates.

They are also looking at adjusting program rates for conservation and energy efficiency, as well as general revenue adjustment rates.

You can view the docket and the application on the PUCN's website, by clicking here. On the left side of the page, change the search type to "PUC - Public Search - Dockets". The docket number is 25-11012.

You can also read the filing below.

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada may approve the rates as proposed or decrease or increase rates as necessary to ensure rates are just and reasonable.

(Note: These rates are separate from rates related to facility infrastructure and from the quarterly gas cost filings that passes through the recorded costs of natural gas.)

How can you share your thoughts?

Public comment regarding this application will be accepted in-person and over the phone during a consumer session, which is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, at 6 p.m. Public comment is limited to the proposed rate application, and speakers may be limited to three minutes.

If you would like to call into the meeting, the phone conference number is (213) 279-1095, and the conference ID is 446 014 292.

Written comments may also be submitted to the PUCN on their website, at their office, or through the mail.

The PUCN mailing address is:

PUCN

Attn: Docket No. 25-11012

9075 West Diablo Drive

Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89148

You can attend the meeting in person at the PUCN office, which is located at 9075 West Diablo Drive, Suite 250, off of Fort Apache Road. The meeting will also be streamed on the PUCN's website.

Representatives from the PUCN Regulatory Operations Staff and Southwest Gas will be there, as well as representatives from the Bureau of Consumer Protection, which represents the public interest and intervenes in proceedings on behalf of all residential and small business customers.