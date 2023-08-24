How visitors, residents in Las Vegas handle sudden monsoon rains, floods

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person was rescued, and two or more are still missing after parts of the valley were flooded Wednesday evening.

Parts of the valley were hit with a monsoon, causing casino destruction at some resorts. I spoke to locals and visitors who witnessed the damage caused by the storm.

Roadways flooded, a nightclub was evacuated, and people waded through water. Another round of monsoon storms hit parts of the valley.

"How did that make you feel when you witnessed it yourself?" I asked Sherry Burrows and her friend Monique Wiseman, who were visiting from out of state.

"It was crazy," they said. "We were here, prepared for it to be really hot."

The two said they never anticipated the rain.

"It was just unexpected," they said. "This is the desert."

Sherry and Monique say they were enjoying the Strip when they suddenly got poured on.

"My mom called me saying watch out for floods," Sherry said. "They are not prepared for it there."

The storms also hit the east side of the city. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that a man was washed away in the Sahara Avenue and Nellis Boulevard area because of the storm.

Police said they have yet to find that man, and more people may also have been carried away in the floods near the wash.

I met Jim, who did not want his face to be shown. He said he lives in the area and told me he witnessed the water coming through the wash last night.

"How significant was the amount of water you saw that came through this channel last night?" I asked him.

"Very significant," he said. "It was like a tidal wave, and it just wiped everything out and took a few people."

He also says he saw a man and another woman he knew taken by the water.

"The aftermath is that people die, seven people got out of it," he said. "But they barely got out of it."

Police also reported another rescue effort near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Police say they were able to save one man, but there's another woman still missing.

Fire and rescue crews say these unexpected storms can significantly impact our valley, especially for the unhoused.